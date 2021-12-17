Legendary Kimberly football coach Steve Jones stepping down

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – After guiding the most successful high school football program in the state for the past decade, Kimberly head coach Steve Jones is stepping down.

From 2013 to 2017, the Papermakers won five straight state titles and 70 consecutive games, the longest winning streak in Wisconsin history. In Jones’ 11 seasons, Kimberly made the playoffs each year, making six appearances at Camp Randall Stadium for the championship game.

In 2014, the Papermakers transitioned to a Division 1 program under Jones and took home their second consecutive gold ball, kicking off the state’s second-longest run of titles.

This season, Kimberly won the Fox Valley Association outright, claiming the top seed in the WIAA postseason field before bowing out to rival Appleton North in Level 3.

Jones announced his resignation Friday via the Papermakers’ Twitter page.

Coach Steve Jones has announced his resignation from coaching/ teaching in the KASD following the 2021-22 school year. Jones' long-standing passion for leadership development will now be the focus of his career. Best of luck! You will always be a part of this FAMILY! pic.twitter.com/YpfuNdRTtX — Maker_Football (@Maker_Football) December 17, 2021

“I would like to thank the administration, faculty, students, and community for an amazing 16 years in the Kimberly school district,” Jones said in a statement. “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our incredible coaching staff, past players, and current players for their unwavering commitment and dedication to our football program.

“I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish both on and off the field. I am so thankful for the relationships that were built and the memories that were made along the way.

Jones, who recently published a book on leadership and fills his schedule with numerous speaking engagements, said he’s leaving the sidelines to focus on leadership development full-time.

“I want to fully pursue this passion in the next stage of my life,” Jones said.

The Kimberly head coaching position is now open for the first time since Steve Jorgensen stepped down in January of 2011.