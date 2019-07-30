Life or life-saving insulin?

Fox Valley, WISC. (WFRV)

What would you do if you found yourself in a predicament where you want to stay alive, but you can’t afford the medicine that keeps you alive?

Some people in Wisconsin find themselves in that position because of the skyrocketing cost of insulin.

Wisconsin State Senator Dave Hansen has authored a bill to cap the cost of insulin in Wisconsin at $100 for 30 days. His bill is patterned after a Colorado law, which currently cap its insulin prices.

Its outrageous. Its not only a case where people are rationing it but they are choosing to eat less or pay less rent, get a cheaper place all those things people are backing off on just to stay alive and to have anyone out there. Senator Dave Hansen – (D) Wisconsin State Senator

About ten years ago, insulin cost $16 dollars now the price has swelled to $340 dollars, which forces some to travel to canada

Right now I’m going to Canada every 90 days to get my insulin. So instead of biting the bill and paying $600 or almost a $1000 in the US i would if I did that I would have to live with my parents. I would probablyhave to have a few roommates and that really shouldm’t be the case here in Wisconsin or anywhere in the United States. Julia Flaherty – Type 1 Diabetic

There is an older form of insulin, which remains relatively inexpensive, but it is not long-lasting and requires users to strictly plan mealtimes or risk their blood sugar dropping too low.

The next step for Senator Hansen’s bill is to get a committee hearing.

