Light snow with little accumulation tonight. The system is east of us by late tonight. Skies clear some late with gusts picking up. Mostly sunny Friday as we head into your weekend.

Temperatures don’t drop much tonight.





We’ll cloud up Friday night but stay dry. Light snow chances will stay mainly in the U.P. Partly sunny Saturday high mid 30’s. Cloudy but mild Sunday. We could see some rain. A more substantial system approaches Monday followed by a chill.