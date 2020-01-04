Saturday Afternoon



We had some unexpected freezing drizzle overnight. It was enough to coat your windshield. We will see some pockets of sun this afternoon. Breezy west, northwest winds. Highs cooler than Friday. We won’t drop too far tonight under the cloud cover. Mid 20’s.

Potential Snow Sunday

The snow ahead of the cold front looks to be light and mostly complete by Sunday early PM. Green Bay and south less than an inch. There could be a bit of a wintry mix on the tail end. After the snow, we will have some stronger west winds. Gusts toward 30 miles per hour possible

Gusty winds Sunday PM

Post-snow, gusty west winds. Potentially strong enough to cause some issues like ice shoves and power outages. We will see mild highs in the mid 30’s but then with the wind in the equation, comes wind chills.

Ice Shove Concerns



7 Day Planner



Light snow Sunday morning followed by gusty west winds. The high of 37 won’t feel like it in the afternoon. Sunny Monday, actually a nice day. The additional moisture in the air and some other issues has limited our sunshine as of late. Cold air drops in briefly and we ave a cold spell Tuesday and through Wednesday. Look how we rebound the following day (Thursday). 40! The end of the next work week hints at snow potential. Something more potent than we have seen over the last few weeks.