Light snow tonight ahead of a mild Sunday

A Dusting Tonight

Your Saturday Night

30’s tonight and breezy. Light snow/ mix early

A mild January leads us into a mild start to February. Sunday could be a potential record high. The record is 45. We have been above average most of the last month and a half. Our warmest January day was 45 on the 9th. The coldest overnight low was 5 below.

Pretty windy tomorrow

We will probably have 30 mile an hour westerly gusts tomorrow. The warm front passes, followed by a cold front late night.

7 Day Planner

mild the next couple of days. A bit above average for the first work week of February