Lighting the landscape with cheer

A local landscaping company is shining some light on giving back this holiday season.

Landcape Associates, De Pere saw this year’s COVID-19 lockdown as an opportunity to give back to the community.

“We thought, ‘What,s better then lighting up a veterans home facility?’,”said April Churchill, Landscape Associates. “We know with COVID-19, lots of seniors and veterans aren’t able to get visitors or go visit family for the holidays. So, we are going to bring some holiday cheer to them by doing a lighting ceremony and hanging and providing all the lights to Veterans Manor.”

The group held the lighting ceremony Friday night, much to the delight of those living at Veterans Manor.

Organizers say, if residents can’t get out to see family over the holidays, at least they can have a festive view.