Lightning Safety Awareness Day across Wisconsin

With the warmer and more humid summer weather returning to Wisconsin it can be expected that more thunderstorms will begin to move through the state as well.

While thunderstorms can be good for our plants and lawns they do pose a safety concern for people caught in one outdoors.

June 25th is Lightning Safety Awareness Day across the state of Wisconsin and ReadyWisconsin wants to remind everyone of the dangers that lightning can pose.

Lightning can cause serious injury or death to anyone who is struck. From 2006 to 2018 there were 396 people struck and killed by lightning across the United States. Nine of those fatalities were reported in Wisconsin. More than half of those killed by lightning were outdoors when they were struck.

Lightning can travel a long distance and can strike even when skies are clear overhead. It is important to go indoors when you hear thunder and to wait at least 20 minutes from the last time you hear thunder before returning outdoors.

The safest place to been during a thunderstorm is inside a sturdy building such as a house or business. If you are inside a vehicle it is important to avoid touching metal surfaces. Never take shelter under a tree and avoid areas of water.

If someone you are with is stuck by lightning immediately begin CPR and call 911. The human body does not hold an electrical charge so it is safe to touch the victim.

For more information follow this link: http://readywisconsin.wi.gov