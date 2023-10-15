LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 points, Damian Lillard had 14 in his Milwaukee debut, and the Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 108-97 on Sunday night.

Lillard, part of a three-team blockbuster trade that sent him from Portland to Milwaukee, finished 3-for-10 shooting including 2 for 7 from 3-point range. Lillard’s night ended with 4:41 left in the third quarter. He played 22 minutes. Antetokounmpo, who shot 7 for 10, played 15 minutes.

Anthony Davis scored 16 points for Los Angeles in 19 minutes. Davis also had seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. LeBron James did not play.