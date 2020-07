(WFRV) – School districts from around Northeast Wisconsin are beginning to release reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Below is an alphabetical list of districts that have put plans in place. Local 5 will continue to update the list as more districts decide how they’ll reopen.

Ashwaubenon School District https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/local-news/ashwaubenon-school-district-releases-back-to-school-plan/

Catholic Schools https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/catholic-schools-will-reopen-in-fall-says-diocese-of-green-bay/

De Pere School District https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/local-news/unified-school-district-of-de-pere-releases-return-to-school-plan/

Gillette School District https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/local-news/gillett-school-district-releases-back-to-school-plan/

Howard-Suamico School District https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/howard-suamico-school-district-announces-intial-plan-to-resume-classes/

Menasha School District https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/foxvalley/menasha-back-to-school-plan-combines-online-and-in-person-learning/

Notre Dame Academy https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/notre-dame-academy-releases-plan-to-resume-classes-in-the-fall/



