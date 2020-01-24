Little Free Children’s Library open to public at Green Bay Police Dept.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Going to the Police Department may not always be a pleasant experience, a person is usually going there to make a report or complaint of some sort. Now imagine you’re a child waiting for your parent. It can be a daunting experience.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says, “Often times we’ll have children come into our lobby for unpleasant police business.”

Enter the Little Free Children’s Library.

The Green Bay Police Department is doing all they can to ease the anxiety for their visitors. Chief Smith says the department also wants to encourage children in the community to take some time away from video games and improve their reading skills.

“What better way to get a kid to improve their reading skills than with a free book from a free library,” he says.

The hope is if a child leaves with a book and a few friendly words from a police officer, it will make them feel better about their experience at the station that day.

When Lieutenant Keith Gering came up with the idea to build a free library in the lobby, they reached out to the Green Bay School District, who donated brand new books to help get the library off the ground.

How it works: The Little Free Children’s Library is open to the public, 24 hours a day. You do not need police business to bring your children in to the lobby and get a book. If you have a book or books you’d like to donate or exchange, they are happy to take them but it’s not necessary.

Dave Stroud an Engineering teacher at Ashwaubenon High School donated his time and built the bookcase that houses the books for the Little Free Library. Stroud says he likes to do service projects with his class because it teaches his students the value in being active in the community.