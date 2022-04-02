The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Following a cool, cloudy and showery Saturday, the night will not get much better. There will still be a small chance to see a shower until midnight. The rest of the overnight will be partly cloudy as lows drop to 32 degrees.

Tomorrow will be warmer as Sunday has an opportunity to bring in some sunshine. It won’t be fully sunny, but there will be areas of sun that works our highs into the mid and upper 40s. Low 40s by the lakeshore.

Sunday night going into Monday will bring our next storm system. Plan on some rain showers that quickly change over to snow showers that could bring some slushy accumulation into Monday morning. As of now, there is an opportunity for 1 to 3 inches.