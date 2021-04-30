LIVE BLOG: 2021 NFL Draft Day Two

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Knights on Broadway show troupe of St. Norbert College will present its annual spring showcase for a limited in-person audience as well as via livestream.

According to a press release: Livestream performances will be available at 7 p.m. May 13 and 20 and 8 p.m. May 14 and May 21. In-person performances, for a limited audience, will take place at 7 p.m. May 20 and 8 p.m. and May 21.