LIVE BLOG: 2021 NFL Draft Day Two

I’m a little late to the 2nd day of the NFL Draft but here we go!
- Cowboys select Kelvin Joseph, CB from Kentucky with the 44th pick
- Side note, the Bears got Tevon Jenkins?!?!? Whewww they’re doing well this draft
- Jaguars take Walker Little, OL from Stanford with the 45th pick
- The Bengals select Jackson Carman, OT from Clemson with the 46th pick
- Chargers select Asante Samuel Jr, DB from Florida State with the 47th pick
- The 49ers select Aaron Banks, G from Notre Dame with the 48th pick
- Cardinals select Rondale Moore, WR from Purdue with the 49th pick. According to the analysts, the man is speedy
- Giants select Azeez Ojulari, LB from Georgia with the 50th pick.
- Washington Football Team selects Sanuel Cosmi, OT from Texas with the 51st pick
- Panthers trade with Cleveland and the Browns are on the clock for the 52nd pick
- Browns select Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB Notre Dame. WHAT A STEAL FOR THE BROWNS. Also that defense now. Woof.
- Titans select Dillon Radunz, OT from North Dakota State with the 53rd pick
- Colts select Dayo Odeyingbo, DE from Vanderbilt with the 54th pick
- Steelers select Pat Freiermuth, TE from Penn State with the 55th pick. Nevermind that they needed offensive line help but OK
- Seahawks select D’Wayne Eskridge, WR Western Michigan with the 56th pick
- Rams took Tutu Atwell, WR Louisville with the 57th pick
- Chiefs take Nick Bolton, LB Mizzou with the 58th pick. MIZ!
- Panthers select Terrace Marshall Jr, WR LSU with the 59th pick
- Saints select Pete Werner, LB Ohio State with the 60th pick
- Bills select Carlos Basham Jr, DE, Wake Forest. His nickname is Boogie. That’s phenomenal
- Packers select Josh Myers, C Ohio State with the 62nd pick