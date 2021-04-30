LIVE BLOG: 2021 NFL Draft Day Two

Workers continue preparing the NFL Draft Theatre for the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Cleveland. After going all virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day draft, which has grown into one of America’s biggest, non-game sporting events, returns with thousands of fans who will be separated by their loyalties, and whether they’ve been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

I’m a little late to the 2nd day of the NFL Draft but here we go!

  • Cowboys select Kelvin Joseph, CB from Kentucky with the 44th pick
  • Side note, the Bears got Tevon Jenkins?!?!? Whewww they’re doing well this draft
  • Jaguars take Walker Little, OL from Stanford with the 45th pick
  • The Bengals select Jackson Carman, OT from Clemson with the 46th pick
  • Chargers select Asante Samuel Jr, DB from Florida State with the 47th pick
  • The 49ers select Aaron Banks, G from Notre Dame with the 48th pick
  • Cardinals select Rondale Moore, WR from Purdue with the 49th pick. According to the analysts, the man is speedy
  • Giants select Azeez Ojulari, LB from Georgia with the 50th pick.
  • Washington Football Team selects Sanuel Cosmi, OT from Texas with the 51st pick
  • Panthers trade with Cleveland and the Browns are on the clock for the 52nd pick
  • Browns select Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB Notre Dame. WHAT A STEAL FOR THE BROWNS. Also that defense now. Woof.
  • Titans select Dillon Radunz, OT from North Dakota State with the 53rd pick
  • Colts select Dayo Odeyingbo, DE from Vanderbilt with the 54th pick
  • Steelers select Pat Freiermuth, TE from Penn State with the 55th pick. Nevermind that they needed offensive line help but OK
  • Seahawks select D’Wayne Eskridge, WR Western Michigan with the 56th pick
  • Rams took Tutu Atwell, WR Louisville with the 57th pick
  • Chiefs take Nick Bolton, LB Mizzou with the 58th pick. MIZ!
  • Panthers select Terrace Marshall Jr, WR LSU with the 59th pick
  • Saints select Pete Werner, LB Ohio State with the 60th pick
  • Bills select Carlos Basham Jr, DE, Wake Forest. His nickname is Boogie. That’s phenomenal
  • Packers select Josh Myers, C Ohio State with the 62nd pick

