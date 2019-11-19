Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify Tuesday

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – At least eight current and former officials are set to testify this week in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Join host J.B. Biunno and political reporter Evan Donovan beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET for step-by-step analysis and expertise during the impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The House Intelligence Committee will hear publicly from those officials who have already appeared for closed-door depositions.

Testifying first at 9 a.m. ET will be Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence and then Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council’s top Ukraine expert.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In a transcript released this weekend, Williams who listened to the July 25 phone call between President Trump and the Ukranian president and told impeachment investigators President Trump’s request for specific investigations struck her as “unusual and inappropriate.”

Vice President Mike Pence’s office is making a concerted effort to distance itself from releasing a statement emphasizing “Jennifer is a State Department employee.”

Former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and Former National Security Council aide Tim Morrison will testify on the second panel at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Also scheduled to testify this week is Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland.

“A member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone asking Ambassador Sondland about the investigations. Ambassador Sondland told President Trump the Ukrainians were ready to move forward,” said Bill Taylor, top U.S. Diplomat in Ukraine.

In his closed-door deposition, Morrison said he knew of at least five direct conversations between Sondland and President Trump.

WFLA Now anchor J.B. Biunno and 8 On Your Side political reporter Evan Donovan will be joined by political analysts throughout the week to answer your questions and discuss what’s happening in the hearings.

