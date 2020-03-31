Local church collecting food items for pantry, delivery service

Items can be dropped off at Bridge Point Church now through April 16

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local church is hoping to lift some spirits by hosting a food pantry- but before they can do so, they’re asking for some help.

Bridge Point Church is asking the public for help in stocking their food pantry shelves. From now through April 16, items can be dropped off outside the main entrance. It’s being encouraged to use CDC guidelines to obtain items, such as using “order ahead/pickup” services offered by most grocery stores.

Some of the items the church is in need of include: frozen pizzas, anything fresh (including vegetables, fruit, dairy items, frozen meats), snack items (chips, crackers, granola bars), peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese, instant oatmeal, spaghetti sauce, noodles, canned fruit, dish soap, detergent, diapers and baby wipes.

If you would like to help out, you can find more information online right here.