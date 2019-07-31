Local doctor promoting active lifestyle with weekly “Lambeau Lap”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One health professional is leading the charge in promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

It’s through a program called the “Lambeau Lap” and it’s getting people out of the house and on their feet, walking. The group meet every Wednesday morning for a 1.4 mile walk around Lambeau Field.

“I felt that maybe it’s time for me to at least make my own leap and walk with the patients in the community so I can encourage them and be part of their journey,” said Dr. Rahul Verma, Cardiologist at Bellin Health. “To help them through this process so they can also indulge in an active lifestyle.”

Verma says walking at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week can help reduce the risk of coronary heart disease by about 19%.

Walking and fitness enthusiasts can join in on the free, weekly walking program by simply showing up. The group meets outside of the Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine & Orthopedics facility at 6:45 a.m.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a regular brisk walk can help maintain a healthy weight, strengthen your bones and muscles, and prevent or manage various health conditions like heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

If you’re interested in joining the “Lambeau Lap,” you can simply show up the morning of or pre-register online right here.