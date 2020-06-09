Local gyms sever ties with CrossFit after controversial Tweets

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) Several gyms across the coutry and some here in Oshkosh are now rethinking their affiliation with crossfit.

This comes after Crossfit CEO Greg Glassman made some disparaging tweets about race.

Ardent Fitness and Education is doing like so many gyms across the nation and parting ways with crossfit.

They’ve gone so far as to remove the words ‘CrossFit’ off the face of their building.

“It’s Floyd-19” Crossfit CEO Greg Glassman sent that controversial tweet that left affiliate gyms like ardent fitness and education sweating.

Glassman sent that tweet in response to the institute of health metrics and evaluation quote that “Racism and discrimination are critical public health issues that demand an urgent response”.

In response, Glassman tweeted, “Your failed model quarantined us and now you’re going to model a solution to racism? George floyd’s brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is ‘accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots.’ Thanks!”

Austin Phillips, owner of Ardent Fitness and Education says he’s appalled by those tweets.

Phillips says, “With our mission our values and we don’t feel that we can remain part of an organization or an affiliate of an organization that we can mesh with on a very basic level.”

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman has apologized for his tweets after Reebok severed ties with CrossFit.

Local Five has also learned Full Send Fitness in Appleton, plans to cut ties with CrossFit.