Local leaders to tour Green Bay waters as part of ‘Bringing Back the Bay’ initiative

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Their group name might be a play on words, but the Clean Bay Backers mean some serious business.

An initiative to bring awareness and restore the water quality of the bay of Green Bay will be holding a press conference this afternoon. It’s called ‘Bringing Back the Bay’ and it’s bringing local elected officials together for a common cause.

This marks the sixth year running the Backers will be leading elected officials on a tour, focused on storm water management. The hope is to increase the awareness and understanding of water quality issues and restoring the health of the Lower Fox River and the bay of Green Bay.

Past investments in cleaning up the river have paved the way for waterfront revitalization and economic development, but reducing storm water pollution is necessary to keep those investments going. Clean-up has been underway for almost a decade and is expected to be done by the end of the year, however, a few issues remain. Polluted runoff, degraded wetlands and invasive species are just to name a few.

The meeting will provide those leaders to recap on lessons learned and reflect on what still needs to be done. Officials will be touring the PCB processing facility, as well as learning about certain sites along the Fox River.

The press conference is expected to get underway at Leicht Memorial Park at about 1 this afternoon.