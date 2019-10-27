Local volunteers gather for “Make a Difference Day”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Local volunteers gathered together to help out the community on Saturday for the 28th anniversary of “Make a Difference Day.”

The nationwide service event kicked off around 8:30 a.m. in Green Bay with volunteers meeting at the Brown County Courthouse located at 100 S. Jefferson St.

The Volunteer Center of Brown County partnered up with over 250 UW-Green Bay students, staff and faculty members, along with local businesses to help with the projects.

They completed various tasks including helping to clean up homeowner’s yards and support people with disabilities.

“Volunteers are able to develop that relationship and be able to know, and the homeowner themselves, are able to know that these volunteers are going to come out and help support them as the seasons change,” says Eric Sponholtz from the Volunteer Center of Brown County.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich also joined in the volunteer efforts.

“It’s also a huge benefit to those lending a hand,” says Genrich “It’s a great opportunity to get familiar with people that you don’t know currently, and to meet new people around town and just to do some real fulfilling work.”

Last year, the Volunteer Center of Brown County coordinated over 600 volunteers who assisted more than 75 homeowners.