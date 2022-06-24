GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As anyone can imagine, the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has prompted mixed reactions for many Wisconsinites.

People who consider themselves pro-abortion rights say it feels like the clock has been set back for decades. On the other hand, some people believe the states should have control over the matter.

Jim Ball, Director of Green Bay’s 40 Days for Life, says, “If we don’t recognize the dignity of every human being we’re not going to be able to do any good. Abortion is not healthcare, abortion is violence.”

West Bend native Hope Styve disagrees. She says, “There are women out there that may need to [have an abortion] whether is birth defects or they were raped, and to take that right away from someone is just backwards.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says his office is reviewing the current law and will provide more information next week.