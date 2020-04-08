1  of  58
Closings
Long lines cause long wait for voters in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) After a Monday, ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, thousands of Wisconsinites braved long lines and the threat of contagion to exercise their right to vote.

It’s a tale of two cities of sorts. In Appleton, it was the better of times despite concerns about COVID, voters had little to no wait in lines.

Appleton kept all fifteen of their of their polling places open which kept lines short.

Appleton poll worker, Karl Kaufman says, “for the most part everybody seems to be pretty understanding of the circumstance and very cooperative. It hasn’t been as busy as past elections you know which I guess you can expect.”

In Green Bay, it was the worst of times for voters. There were two polling locations and long lines greeted potential voters at both Green Bay East and Green Bay West High schools.

At Green Bay West High school voters say they waited for more than four hours to vote.

Green Bay voter, Jose Torrez says, “This is just kind of ridiculous. This is the first time I’ve seen lines this long. I’m usually in and out. Here we might have to wait four to five hours. It’s honestly just a little ridiculous to me.”

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday night and there were still long lines of voters.

Any one still in line will be allowed to vote.

