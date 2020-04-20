Looking for a new job? 250 people needed to keep products moving in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Have you been recently furloughed or laid-off? Roehl Logistics is looking to fill over two-hundred vacant driver positions throughout the state of Wisconsin. You’re not even required to have any experience, they have their own training facility.

On Monday, Tim Norlin of Roehl Logistics, joined Local 5 on Zoom to talk about the opportunities that are available right now for anyone who wants to work. ” Right now because of demand, we are looking to hire 250 drivers throughout the state of Wisconsin,” said Norlin.

Roehl, which has a headquarter facility on Green Bay, is looking to fill those open positions and provide extensive paid training for all experience levels. The pay is competitive, and can be profitable within the first year of employment. ” If an employee does not live in the immediate area, we provide them with a hotel, and cover their meals. on top of a weekly salary.” After 8 weeks of training, a new driver makes between $875-$1100 per week.

Given the Covid-19 outbreak, there is heightened alert when it comes to safety. Norlin says that there has been a complete overhaul of safety practices within the company. ” We provide all of our driver’s with cloth face masks, and have also provided hand sanitizers that are available at all of our facilities,” -said Norlin.

Anyone interested in working for Roehl, can apply by visiting https://www.roehl.jobs/ No experience is necessary, but they would like for you to obtain an official CDL Learners permit from the Department of Motor Vehicles.