Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Looking for a new job? 250 people needed to keep products moving in Wisconsin

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Have you been recently furloughed or laid-off? Roehl Logistics is looking to fill over two-hundred vacant driver positions throughout the state of Wisconsin. You’re not even required to have any experience, they have their own training facility.

On Monday, Tim Norlin of Roehl Logistics, joined Local 5 on Zoom to talk about the opportunities that are available right now for anyone who wants to work. ” Right now because of demand, we are looking to hire 250 drivers throughout the state of Wisconsin,” said Norlin.

Roehl, which has a headquarter facility on Green Bay, is looking to fill those open positions and provide extensive paid training for all experience levels. The pay is competitive, and can be profitable within the first year of employment. ” If an employee does not live in the immediate area, we provide them with a hotel, and cover their meals. on top of a weekly salary.” After 8 weeks of training, a new driver makes between $875-$1100 per week.

Given the Covid-19 outbreak, there is heightened alert when it comes to safety. Norlin says that there has been a complete overhaul of safety practices within the company. ” We provide all of our driver’s with cloth face masks, and have also provided hand sanitizers that are available at all of our facilities,” -said Norlin.

Anyone interested in working for Roehl, can apply by visiting https://www.roehl.jobs/ No experience is necessary, but they would like for you to obtain an official CDL Learners permit from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More