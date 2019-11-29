Lush Cosmetics confirms rumor of Fox River Mall store, aiming for Spring opening

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – You may have heard the whispers at the Thanksgiving table, well, we are here to officially confirm that the rumors are true. International cosmetic brand Lush is coming to Grand Chute’s Fox River Mall.

In a conversation with Local 5, mall Senior General Manager John Burgland said the popular handmade cosmetics store would indeed be arriving in the not-too-distant future.

“Construction is set to begin just after the first of the year, and usually that only takes a few months,” Burgland said.

The store will open across from the new Hollister location, next to The Buckle.

“The new store will go into where Callister’s Christmas is now,” Burgland explained. Callister’s Christmas is a holiday pop-up store that operates at the Fox River Mall seasonally.

Even among the hustle and bustle of Black Friday, Lush almost immediately returned Local 5’s email looking to confirm the news.

“You’re right, Lush is coming to Fox River Mall!” Lush spokesperson David Casavant wrote.

This will be the first Lush location in Northeast Wisconsin.

The company is looking to hire at least 20 employees in Grand Chute, including a store manager and an assistant manager.

The international cosmetics brand prides itself on a number of values including being 100% vegetarian, a proponent of Ethical Buying, an active participant in the fight against animal testing, producing handmade products, and its naked packaging.

“We should be opening at the end of March if everything goes as planned,” Lush said. “This will be our third store in Wisconsin.”

Lush has a location at the Hilldale Shopping Center in Madison and another at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

At the moment, the company has no immediate plans for other Wisconsin stores, however it is looking to expand and open nearly 100 brick and mortar stores in new markets over the next three years.

According to its website, Lush’s history dates back to the 1970s in the small seaside town of Poole, England. After a series of significant events, the very first Lush shop opened in Vancouver, BC, Canada in 1996.

Today there are more than 200 shops across the United States and 930 worldwide.