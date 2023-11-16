MADISON, WI (WFRV) – For the first time in program history, Luxemburg-Casco’s football program earns a silver ball after the Spartans fell to Lodi in the Division Four State Championship Game on Thursday night 38-14.

Twelve wins, a conference championship, and playing in the state title game for the first time in program history – it’s a season Luxemburg-Casco will remember for a very long time. In the 4th season under head coach Neil Seering, the Spartans reached heights the program had never seen before. The community showed up in waves to support the incredible season and to witness history. Players walked off the field in disappointment after the loss, but there’s a lot to be proud of what the team accomplished.

To watch highlights from the Division Four state championship game and postgame reaction from Seering and senior quarterback Max Ronsman – click the video above.