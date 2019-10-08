Major fall storm to bring wind, rain, and snow

It may only be early October, but what has already been a year of wild weather extremes is about to add to the year’s tally.

An early season major fall storm is going to develop in the central and northern Rockies. This storm is going to be able to wrap in some of the coldest air in the northern hemisphere and produce strong winds and heavy snow in the northern plains.

Forecast storm position early Friday morning.

Forecast storm position Saturday morning.

Forecast storm position early Sunday morning.



Winter storm warnings and winter storm watches are in effect in the plains.



Forecast snowfall amounts Friday through Saturday morning.



For northeast Wisconsin, this is going to be major wind and rain maker. There could be a few snowflakes that mix, especially at night.

Southwest to west winds will gust up to 40 mph driving in much colder air. The bulk of the rain will fall late Thursday and last through Friday.

Another 1-2″ of rain will be possible.

Behind the storm, temperatures will plummet with highs only in the 40s!

Forecast highs for northeast Wiscsonsin.

