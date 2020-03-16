1  of  11
Majority of positive COVID-19 cases in Fond du Lac related

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) Fond du Lac County health officials say the majority of positive COVID-19 cases, nine, originate from an Egyptian river cruise travel agency in Fond du Lac county.

Kim Mueller with the Fond du Lac County Health Department says, “we’ve had 11 cases test positive. Of the tests that came back positive– we did anticipate those to be positive– because they were of a very high-risk category and that would be those Egyptian river cruise travelers.”

Health officials also say of those 11 cases two became infected with COVID-19 through domestic travel, so they warn against close contact.

Mueller says, “social distancing, keeping your distance from people staying away from those large events that what’s important but your whole world doesn’t need to stop.”

Health officials also noted they believe community spread is not occurring at this point.

Community spread, as defined by the CDC, means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown.

Health officials also warn, panic shopping will affect the elderly and other vulnerable members of our community.

Katherine Vergos, President of St. Agnes Hospital says, “the people who are going to need these things won’t be able to get them if you continue to stockpile and so there’s no need to do that at this point. So I just encourage people to go to the grocery store like you have all along. There’s no special circumstances for you to be hoarding.”

Here are some numbers for COVID-19 cases in Fond du Lac County:

-59 people have test results pending

-40 are on the list to be tested

Members from the CDC will be arriving in Fond du Lac County on Monday to help determine the potential for new coronavirus cases.

If you are a resident of Fond du Lac County and believe you have been exposed, officials ask that you call 844-225-0147.

