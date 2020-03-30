Make your own facial masks with beauty expert Hillary Kline

(WFRV) – Our beauty expert, Hillary Kline uses things from the kitchen cabinet to teach us how to make our own face masks.
For more great beauty and fashion advice, follow Hillary on her Instagram and on her website, klinetothetop.com.
by: Dena HoltzPosted: / Updated:
(WFRV) – Our beauty expert, Hillary Kline uses things from the kitchen cabinet to teach us how to make our own face masks.
For more great beauty and fashion advice, follow Hillary on her Instagram and on her website, klinetothetop.com.