Man arrested after 4th OWI, burglary and other charges

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Saturday night to locate a stolen truck out of Waupaca County in which the driver was believed to be intoxicated and wanted for armed robbery

Deputies say they located the driver in the Caroline area. They say the driver continued to ignore commands.

With the help of K9 Rekon, the driver was taken into custody.

The driver was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and then transported to the Shawano County Jail.

He is being held on charges of OWI 4th offense, operating after revocation 2nd, burglary, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting/obstructing and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.