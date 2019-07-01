Man bit by dog in Manitowoc, police looking for owner

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) Your help is needed in finding the owner of a dog that bit someone in the city last week.

The Manitowoc Police Department says it happened at the dog run by the north pier on Maritime Drive at around 5 p.m. on June 26th.

The victim told police that he was with his girlfriend and their dog, a husky, inside the fenced-in area at the dog run by the north pier. That’s when the husky began playing with a black and tan German Shepherd with a harness. The victim went to separate the dogs when he was bitten on the hand by the German Shepherd.

The German Shepherd’s owner was described as a white man, about 5’8″ with a medium build with blonde hair. The victim reported that he and his girlfriend have seen the same man and his German Shepherd previously at the dog park.

The police department is asking for the dog’s owner to come forward so they can obtain the proper documentation.