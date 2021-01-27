Man charged for assaulting officer during Kenosha protests

Residents stand in front of boarded-up businesses in Kenosha, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, days after protests of the police shooting of Jacob Blake turned violent and demonstrators set fire to a number of buildings. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of assaulting a police officer during the protests in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake has been indicted on two federal counts.

Authorities announced Wednesday that 27-year-old Ashton Howard, of Kenosha, is charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder and unlawful transport of firearms as a convicted felon. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison on the two charges.

Prosecutors say a Kenosha police officer was helping to remove a damaged police vehicle on Aug. 23 when Howard threw a heavy object at the officer and knocked him unconscious.