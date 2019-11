A cold front moving through the area today will bring the chance for a mix of rain and snow to the area during the late morning and afternoon. Any snow that does fall will be very light with a light dusting of accumulation possible. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s with a south wind at 5-15 mph. Those winds could be a little stronger closer to Lake Michigan.

Clouds will remain across the area tonight with some areas of drizzle possible at times. With lows cooling into the upper 20s and low 30s there could be some slick spots on area roadways late tonight and early Monday.