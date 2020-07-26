Man killed when car goes into Manitowoc River

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc man is dead after his car went into the river Friday night, according to police.

Authorities say the vehicle was going down Maritime Drive, when it left the road, hit a parked car and ended up the river.

Kayakers nearby tried to help the driver, reports say, but the vehicle sank.

A responding Manitowoc police officer dove in, and also tried to help the driver, but police say the water was too deep and murky.

The 26 year old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.