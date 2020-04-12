Managing Easter’s main dish

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) Most Easter dinner plans involve a smokey, sweet and juicy ham.

Glenn Salmon, an employee at Salmon’s Meats says, “We use hardwood chips and smoke overnight to give the hams that smokey flavor. It takes a little longer but it’s well worth it for our customers.”

Ham and Easter go together much like turkey and Thanksgiving.

The Saturday before Easter, Salmon’s hams have been flying out of their store.

Jordan Ebert, Marketing Coordinator for Salmon’s Meats says, “We sold a little over one-hundred.”

He also says curbside pick-up has actually helped sell more hams and sell them with very little human contact.

Ham is eaten on Easter for a few simple reasons. One its practical and two it’s in season and there also many ways to prepare a ham.

Salmon says most customers prefer the pineapple and brown sugar recipe, although all their hams are sold fully cooked and need just a slight reheat.

Easter will be downsized for many but Salmon’s hopes you’ll still keep tradition as part of your Easter.

Ebert says, “We don’t know if every family is celebrating Easter the same traditional way with everyone getting together, especially with everything going on in the world. However we want to provide that ham to add to that dinner, if possible.”