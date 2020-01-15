Manitowoc prepares for its 150th birthday

“We’re excited to bring new and exciting things to the Lakeshore and our riverfront,” said Stacey Groll, the mayor’s assistant. “It’s an exciting time for us.”

150 years as a city is nothing to scoff at. And to move forward, you’ve got to maintain a solid foundation. That’s where the ‘Letters for Tomorrow’ initiative comes in.

“It’s pretty neat,” she said. “It involves a special kind of stationary that people can get right off the city of Manitowoc website and they can write their own history. They can tell us what makes Manitowoc great for them, how long they’ve been here.”

And to really get a taste of just how much is crammed into a 150 years of history, you’ve got to go to the Manitowoc County Historical Society, so let’s go.

“When you look at 1870 to the year 2020, you’ll see a lot of different entrepreneurs and people going out and making our community a better place,” said Amy Meyer, executive director of the Manitowoc County Historical Society.

The village helped save the Union during the Civil War and after that, it became a city. Once the 1920s rolled around, the Manitowoc Creed became the city’s code.

“By going back and reaffirming what the citizens did in the 1920s and bringing it back to today will be a huge testament to not only our anniversary celebrations, but as we continue to move forward as a community,” she said.

The creed promised to believe in the city’s leadership, and help local businesses grow. And at least one of the original signing companies is still around today.

“The secret to success, if you would, and longevity, all ultimately requires modification and changing with the times,” said Jim Lieser, the president and CEO at Invincible Furniture.

Changing with the times without forgetting what got them there.

“You’ll notice here, the headdress of the knight,” he said. “In the recent past few years, we’ve gone through a rebranding initiative. And you’ll notice now the Invincible logo here really replicates and embodies the headdress of the prior logo.”

As we enter the new decade, Manitowoc is ready to live up to the high bar set by its past. The city formally turns 150 years old on March 12th.