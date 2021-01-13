Manitowoc Public School District moving to blended model of learning January 26

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) The Manitowoc Public School District has announced their students will return to a blended learning model by the end of January.

On Tuesday, January 26, students will go back to school in a blended format.

District and school administrators met Wednesday to determine the full details of the blended learning model, but no details have been released.

Students will continue to have the choice to continue with full-distance learning from home – which about 21% of families say they plan to do, according to a recent survey.

MPSD will continue to monitor the districts gating criteria to determine when students can return to full, five-day in person learning.

Superintendent Mark Holzman says, “We know this year has been challenging for our families and our staff as we all worked hard to do our part to reduce the community spread of this deadly virus. We look forward to eventually returning to full in-person learning which we believe is the best model for our students.”

The School District moved to 100% distance learning model on October 12 due to community spread.