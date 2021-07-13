Manitowoc School Board Meeting turns into heated debate

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)- What was supposed to be a regular school board meeting, took a hard turn on Tuesday, July 13.

The Manitowoc Public School Board meeting covered multiple major topics of discussion, but the subject that had the biggest debate was a change to the school teaching curriculum.

The change in question; Does the upper-level law course, which looks at the effect of race on the creation of laws, have a place in Manitowoc Public School learning curriculum? Some community members in attendance spoke up about how in the past few years they have learned a lot about critical race theory and its importance in a learning environment.

However, a majority of attendees did not believe this change should happen. Many residents believe this is just another attempt at “woke” board members trying to push their individual race agenda on kids.

As for now, this meeting was simply meant for discussion. No decision has been made at this time regarding the possibility of including critical race theory in Manitowoc’s education curriculum.