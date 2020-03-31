March closes with chilly air, April looking warmer

From Storm Team 5…

Tonight will be quiet. Partly cloudy as winds back off a bit, with lows falling to 30 degrees.

A cooler day tomorrow with a high of 41 degrees, partly sunny skies.

The first day of April on Wednesday bring back more clouds. The forecast high is 45 degrees.

Warmer for Thursday bringing the high to 54 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds gives us a nice day overall.

The next good chance for rain will be Friday along a cold front later in the day. 57 degrees to end the work week.

The upcoming weekend will start with some rain showers on Saturday but drier weather on Sunday!