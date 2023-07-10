MARINETTE, Wis (WFRV) – Dozens gathered for the 10th annual Marinette “Logging and Heritage Festival” Jean Wagner says attending the festival allows her to learn more about Marinette.

“There’s actually a museum on the island that they could go to and see what went on in this small-town way back when,” stated Wagner.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Vendors attending the event say participating allows their business to grow.

“I’m here today to sell Mexican food and it will help our business by getting out there as much as we can and bringing lots of smiles,” stated Brandi Jojacomet Cabana Mexicana owner.

Wanger encourages more families to attend the logging heritage festival.

“There’s a lot for great kids to come and participate in and watch and learn a lot of history too,” said Wagner.

“Marinette’s Logging and Heritage Festival” is a non-profit event run by volunteers.