GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – Mayor Eric Genrich told Local 5 News he’s building a coalition to push national rail officials to consider Green Bay a hub for a national passenger rail system.

“We checked in with Amtrak fairly recently,” Genrich said Thursday night. “The next step in the process is convincing the Federal Railroad Administration that this corridor is worthy of being part of their national corridor plan.”

The mayor’s comments came during an interview after he delivered his annual State of the City Address.

He gave the speech at Bay Beach Park during a festive event that included free music and rides on the Big Wheel.

He says he’s working with other surrounding communities to join in advocating for a passenger rail hub.

“The Green Bay Chamber is really excited by the prospects of passenger rail. The Green Bay Packers are as well. So, just at a grassroots level, people are excited about that prospect.”

The mayor also said he would announce in the next month or so his intentions to seek re-election.

He also presented awards to Rashad Cobb for Citizen of the Year and Shelby Edelbach for Employee of the Year.

The top small business proclamation went to Carnivore Meat Company.