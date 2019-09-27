Meet the alpacas at Shillcox Shamrock Lines’ open house this Sunday

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) Alpacas are some of the friendliest and softest animals you’ll ever meet. If you haven’t seen one up close and in person, you’ll have the chance to get to know them and see all the products their fleece produce, at the annual open house at Shillcox Shamrock Lines on Sunday!

E-Z Money and Ranger tagged along with Mark Shillcox and Addison on Local 5 This Morning to show off all the socks, hats, and other clothing materials that come from the alpacas, and how you can scoop some up for yourself this weekend.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the farm. It’s free and open to the public!