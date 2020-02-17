Menasha Police Department says stand-off ended peacefully

Menasha police say a five hour stand-off on the 100th block of Madison street in Menasha ended peacefully Sunday evening.

Officers first responded to reports of a physical altercation involving multiple people just before 2:00 p.m.

When officers arrived a 45-year-old male barricaded himself inside an RV and held an aggressive posture and tone while authorities tried to talk to him.

During the encounter the male in the vehicle opened a valve to a propane tank, but officers broke the windows to maintain fresh air in the RV.

The individual did not surrender until 7:30 p.m.

He was transported to a medical facility for evaluation.

It is yet to be determined if criminal charges will be requested.

