Menasha Police Department says stand-off ended peacefully

Menasha police say a five hour stand-off on the 100th block of Madison street in Menasha ended peacefully Sunday evening.
Officers first responded to reports of a physical altercation involving multiple people just before 2:00 p.m.
When officers arrived a 45-year-old male barricaded himself inside an RV and held an aggressive posture and tone while authorities tried to talk to him.
During the encounter the male in the vehicle opened a valve to a propane tank, but officers broke the windows to maintain fresh air in the RV.
The individual did not surrender until 7:30 p.m.
He was transported to a medical facility for evaluation.
It is yet to be determined if criminal charges will be requested.