Menasha property owners concerned with possible “blight” designation

MENASHA, Wis (WFRV) Members of the Winnegamie Dog Club (WDC) in Menasha are worried about the future of their club.

The city plans to label several properties as blighted, which means their property values could decrease or even be seized by the city of Menasha.

The Winnegamie Dog Club received a letter from the city of Menasha and the Redevelopment Authority (RDA) that their property, along with several others are being considered as blighted properties.

The WDC feel this facility is a vital asset to the city because K-9 units from Menasha and Neenah train at their location; the WDC trains nearly one thousand dogs a year; also this building is used as a polling place for the city of Menasha.

Susan Hayes, a member of the Winnegamie Dog Club, has contacted the city and the RDA but she’s still left with questions. “We’ve called and inquired what about Winnegamie classifies as blighted property; we can’t get an answer for that. If you look at the definition of blighted property. We clearly don’t meet that. We asked for what purposes are we being blighted we can’t get an answer for that.”

Local Five did talk with a member of the RDA who didn’t want to be identified. He says, “technically the city can use eminent domain but it is rarely ever used. Regardless the property would still have to be purchased albeit at a decreased value.

The Redevelopment Authority will hold a public meeting and vote whether the properties will, in fact, be labeled as blighted.

That meeting will take place on December 3rd at Menasha City Hall at 5:15 pm.