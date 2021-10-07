Menominee man facing dozens of child sexually abusive material charges following investigation

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Menominee man faces dozens of charges related to sexually abusive material involving children.

Michigan State Police (MSP) announced the arrest of Aaron Kuchinka on Thursday. According to MSP, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a tip that triggered an investigation of Kuchinka.

The (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force took electronics from his home during the investigation. During the investigation, reasonable suspicion for abuse was confirmed.

Kuchinka has been charged with the following:

  • Three counts of child abuse second degree
  • One count of child sexually abusive activity, aggravated
  • 34 counts of child sexually abusive material, aggravated possession
  • 35 counts of using a computer to commit a crime

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on its website. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine

