Menominee Tribal Police looking for missing woman

The Menominee Tribal Police is asking the community for assistance in locating 22 year old Katelyn L. Kelly. Katelyn was last seen on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at around 10:00- 10:30 pm, near County road VV east and Onanekwat road A.K.A. trailer courts. Katelyn was last seen wearing blue jeans shorts, black halter top and grey t-shirt with black sandals.
If you have any information regarding Katelyn please contact Menominee Tribal Detectives at (715) 799-5805.

