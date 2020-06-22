The Menominee Tribal Police is asking the community for assistance in locating 22 year old Katelyn L. Kelly. Katelyn was last seen on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at around 10:00- 10:30 pm, near County road VV east and Onanekwat road A.K.A. trailer courts. Katelyn was last seen wearing blue jeans shorts, black halter top and grey t-shirt with black sandals.
If you have any information regarding Katelyn please contact Menominee Tribal Detectives at (715) 799-5805.
Menominee Tribal Police looking for missing woman
