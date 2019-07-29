Meteor shower begins to peak this week

SPRUCE KNOB, WV – AUGUST 12: In this NASA handout, a 30 second exposure of a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower August 12, 2016 in Spruce Knob, West Virginia. The annual display, known as the Perseid shower because the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus in the […]

This week will bring the culmination of an annual meteor shower, and in northeast Wisconsin, we will have ideal viewing conditions.

The Delta Aquariid meteor shower appears in July and August, but will be most vivid for the last few days of July and the first week of August.

The best time to view them will be after midnight but before daybreak when the sky is the darkest. You can plan on seeing 15 to 20 meteors per hour as the bits of rock and dust enter our atmosphere at 25 miles per second!

The Delta Aquariids appear to come from the Aquarius constellation, and are more frequent in the southern part of the sky. The Aquariids are named “Delta” after the bright star in the Aquarius constellation.

Comet 96P/Macholz creates the meteor shower, which makes a trip around the sun every 5 years. Some of the Delta Aquariids leave glowing gas trails that catch your eye as they enter the highest levels of our atmosphere.

In August, we actually get two meteor showers, the Delta Aquariids and the Perseids make their appearance.