MIA Project seeks to recover Wisconsin’s missing soldiers

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) A research group from the University of Wisconsin at Madison is on a mission to bring home the remains of missing American soldiers.

The MIA Project uses historical research and data collection, modern technology, and archaeological excavation techniques around the world to locate service members from conflicts dating back to WW II.

Charles Konsitzke, Team lead for the MIA project says, “there’s still 83,000 American soldiers waiting to come home. Fifteen hundred are from the state of Wisconsin.”

The MIA project hopes to give peace of mind to family members with a missing soldier.

Alicia Lawson, Student Research lead for the MIA Project Student Lead says, “every Christmas, every Thanksgiving, every birthday there’s always somebody missing, which is how I view this project as recovering those missing. It’s like giving these people back this person that they’ve just been wondering about their entire life.

The MIA Project is currently working on recovery efforts for two dozen cases from Wisconsin.