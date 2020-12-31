Michigan governor signs college athlete compensation bills

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, left, talks with Rocket Watts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

LANSING, Mich (AP) — College athletes in Michigan will be able to get paid for the use of their names and likeness under legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The NCAA has plans to lessen restrictions in January on barring students from profiting. But supporters of the legislation signed Wednesday are hoping to solidify opportunities for student athletes by instituting a state law that begins in 2023.

Whitmer said in a statement that the state has for years benefited from the talent of student athletes and it’s time to allow them to reap the rewards of their hard work.