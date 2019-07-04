Mid-Vallee Golf offering free golf to veterans and active duty military on the 4th

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV)

A Brown County golf course is offering free golf to veterans and active service members all day on July 4th.

Mid Vallee Golf Course in the town of Lawrence says it’s a small way to say thank you to men and women of our armed services.

Mark Rodriguez, who served 36 years in the Air Force, was out golfing there on the 4th, and he told Local 5 he’s appreciative of the recognition.

“Definitely appreciate those kinds of things, certainly important to know that what you’ve done and what you’ve served for, matters to people,” Rodriguez told Local 5. “And so anytime somebody says thanks, even just a simple thanks, that’s great to hear.”