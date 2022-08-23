From Storm Team 5…

Wednesday starts warm, humid, and dry but a cold front dropping from the north combined with a wave of low pressure moving through rain chances rise late in the day. The best bet for rain moves in after 9pm Wednesday.

More shower and thunderstorm chances are on tap for Thursday! Thursday will also be a cooler day, with temperatures in the mid-70s, but also a fairly humid day. Rain totals look to be in the 1/4″ to 1/2″ range for most.

Friday is shaping up to be almost perfect! The forecast calls for mainly sunny skies, comfy air, and right around seasonable temperatures.

Saturday looks to stay dry until later in the day, followed by more showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, and another small rain chance to start your work week.