Tonight a few clouds arrive. Should be a nice crisp night with light winds and a low of 32 degrees.

More clouds return Monday. There is also a chance for a stray light shower by the end of the day. The high is 55 degrees.

A bump in temps on Tuesday with a high of 62 degrees. There is a better chance for rain with scattered showers, possibly some thunderstorms.

Back to plain rain chances of Wednesday with a few showers. It stays mild with a high of 59 degrees.