Mild and muggy weather Wednesday

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with dry weather across the area. Another round of fog could develop late as well especially along the lakeshore where the fog could be quite dense. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

After some early morning fog on Wednesday we’re looking at nice weather into the afternoon. A few clouds will pass through the area with highs away from Lake Michigan in the upper 70s. It will be a bit on the humid side as well.

A line of showers and storms will move in from the northwest late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. A few showers and storms could linger at times throughout the day Thursday with highs near 80s degrees. Spotty rain chances will stick around on Friday as well with temperatures still on the mild side in the upper 70s to low 80s.

